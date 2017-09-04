Golf goes to the dogs

Photo: Contributed

Predator Ridge is going to the dogs. Again.

But don't worry, it simply means the resort's second annual dog friendly golf tournament is back.

The second annual event returns Sept. 24, in which golfers can play a round – and play around – with their pets.

There will be prizes, treats, obstacles, photo ops and on-course pools for the pooches.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Paws it Forward Dog Rescue in Kelowna.

A barbecue will follow, and there will also be a pet-friendly scavenger hunt.

Pre-registration is required at store.predatorridge.com.