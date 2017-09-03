42177

Big crowd for IPE

There was a big turnout Saturday for Armstrong's Interior Provincial Exhibition.

IPE general manager Yvonne Paulson said 49,353 visited the fair grounds on Saturday, just shy of last year's number.

“Very decent numbers for sure,” said Paulson who added that the rodeo and barn dance were sold out.

The Pro Rodeo Tour finals take place in Armstrong tonight.

Paulson said there are still a lot of other events happening on Sunday.

Apart from the midway, the Youth Talent Contest selects a winner and the finals of the Mini Chuckwagon races will take place “for the trophy and bragging rights,” Paulson said.

For those who've been displaying their animals, a Parade of Champions takes place at 3 p.m. at the Agriplex.

