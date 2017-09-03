44110

Vernon  

Smoky skies in Valley

A special air quality statement has been issued for the whole of the Okanagan Valley.

The smoke was particularly bad in the North Okanagan which was enveloped in a thick, smelly haze on Sunday morning.

BC Wildfire Service information officer Jody Lucius said a change in the wind last night has sent smoke to the region from the Elephant Hill wildfire in the Cariboo.  

The smoky skies bulletin covers the North, Central and South Okanagan.

Environment Canada states that smoke concentrations will vary widely as winds, fire behaviour and temperatures change.

People are urged to avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, and lung or heart disease.

Stay inside if you have breathing difficulties.

Areas now covered by this bulletin include: 100 Mile, Arrow Lakes - Slocan Lake, Boundary, Cariboo North (including Quesnel), Cariboo South (including Williams Lake), Chilcotin, East Columbia, East Kootenay, Elk Valley, Kinbasket, Kootenay Lake, Nicola, North Columbia, North Thompson, Okanagan, Prince George, Shuswap, Similkameen, South Thompson, West Columbia, West Kootenay, Yellowhead, and Yoho Park - Kootenay Park. 

