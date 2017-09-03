Air quality drops

Photo: Contributed An air quality advisory covers the Okanagan Valley due to smoke from wildfires.

UPDATE: 1:32 p.m.

Air quality in the Central Okanagan climbed to seven (7) in terms of pollutants by noon Sunday. The North Okanagan woke up to the bad air.

A fire official said fires from the Cariboo and a big fire to the south of the Valley in Washington state had led to the prevailing conditions.

UPDATE: 10:48 a.m.

Environment Canada said the North Okanagan's air quality was rated at seven (7) at 9 a.m. which is in the high risk category, especially for people with breathing difficulties.

The at-risk population is asked to reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors. Children and the elderly should also take it easy.

ORIGINAL STORY: 7:32 a.m.

A special air quality statement has been issued for the whole of the Okanagan Valley.

The smoke was particularly bad in the North Okanagan which was enveloped in a thick, smelly haze on Sunday morning.

BC Wildfire Service information officer Jody Lucius said a change in the wind last night has sent smoke to the region from the Elephant Hill wildfire in the Cariboo.

The smoky skies bulletin covers the North, Central and South Okanagan.

Environment Canada states that smoke concentrations will vary widely as winds, fire behaviour and temperatures change.



People are urged to avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, and lung or heart disease.

Stay inside if you have breathing difficulties.



Areas now covered by this bulletin include: 100 Mile, Arrow Lakes - Slocan Lake, Boundary, Cariboo North (including Quesnel), Cariboo South (including Williams Lake), Chilcotin, East Columbia, East Kootenay, Elk Valley, Kinbasket, Kootenay Lake, Nicola, North Columbia, North Thompson, Okanagan, Prince George, Shuswap, Similkameen, South Thompson, West Columbia, West Kootenay, Yellowhead, and Yoho Park - Kootenay Park.