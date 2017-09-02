44110
Vernon  

Multi-vehicle crash

Castanet is receiving reports of a multi-vehicle accident in Lake Country.

Witnesses tell Castanet four vehicles are involved in the accident on Highway 97 near Robinson Road.

There is no information on any injuries associated with the crash, but traffic is backed up while emergency crews attend the scene.

Castanet will have more information as soon as it becomes available.

