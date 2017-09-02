IPE: parade time

Everyone loves a parade and Saturday was no different as thousands of people took in the annual Interior Provincial Exhibition parade.

People lined the streets as dozens of floats, dignitaries, clubs and cowpokes make their way past.

The parade started at 10 a.m. with people lining up almost an hour early to get a good seat.

The parade is part of the 118th Armstrong Fair that boasts a full slate of activities throughout the day including the West Coast Logging show, midway, mini chuckwagon races and numerous other events.

“It's going to be an amazing day at the IPE. Be sure to drink plenty of water and be prepared to have an amazing day,” said Yvonne Paulson, IPE general manager.

The barn dance goes tonight and the Armstrong Rodeo kicks off at 7 p.m. with the professional tour finals slated for Sunday in Armstrong.

A full list of times and events can be found online.