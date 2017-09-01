Creek full of butts

Photo: Contributed A local creek is a lot cleaner thanks to a group of volunteers.

A local creek is a lot cleaner thanks to a group of volunteers.

Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) Adopt-a-Stream staff volunteers, in conjunction with the Great Canadian Shoreline Clean Up, collected garbage and recyclables earlier this week along Vernon Creek.

The annual event has seen many items collected, ranging from broken signs and lawn chairs to a large portion of a truck bed with the most common items being plastic food wraps, drink cups/cans and wipes.

“By their nature, streams collect things as they flow across our landscape. It’s our responsibility as good neighbours to prevent garbage from ending up in our waterways,” said Jennifer Miles, RDNO water sustainability co-ordinator.

“Unfortunately, cigarette butts were once again the top item collected. Particularly in light of the fire risk, but to also protect our water year-round from the chemicals left in the filters, we encourage smokers to find better ways to dispose of their cigarette butts. There are many options available that are better than littering.”