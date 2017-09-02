IPE: Lots going on

It's been going since Wednesday, but there is still a lot to take in at the IPE.

The Armstrong Fair will be going strong through to Sunday evening with numerous events, fun and games on the agenda.

Yvonne Paulson, IPE general manager said, tens of thousands of people are expected to make their way through the gates today.

And several thousand of them will take in the parade that gets underway at 10 a.m. along Pleasant Valley Road.

“I would encourage people to come early as traffic gets pretty jammed up,” said Paulson.

There will be numerous shows in the agriplex including a llama obstacle course.

“If you have never seen a llama navigate an obstacle course it is quite something,” she said.

The mini chuck wagon races will be held today and the popular West Coast Logging Show will be putting on three performances today as well.

Today is the final day of the Armstrong Rodeo, and Paulson said points from the Armstrong event go toward the championship which will be decided Sunday in the North Okanagan community.

“We have some trick riders coming too, which will be awesome,” said Paulson.

And, of course, on the middle of it all is the midway. West Coast Amusements has set up numerous rides for kids of all ages.

“We are looking to see 50,000 people here today and then 40,000 on Sunday in the small city of Armstrong with a population of 5,000,” said Paulson.

A full list of times and events can be found online.