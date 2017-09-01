43006

Vernon  

Citizen saves the day - again

For the second time this week, a member of the general public has saved the day and averted a potential disaster.

On Tuesday, a citizen drove his tractor hauling a large water drum through a gate and tackled a wildfire in the BX area, keeping the flames at bay until fire crews arrived.

Friday morning, it was Clay Harris and his son Landon to the rescue as they battled a structure fire in Lumby.

At around 8:30 a.m., fire crews were called to a structure fire in a trailer park on Mabel Lake Road, but Harris noticed the black smoke billowing into the air while working on his farm, so he jumped in his water tender and headed to the scene.

Harris, who operates Prairie Equipment Ltd., arrived with 4,000 gallons of water and began spraying the trailer before fire crews got there.

“We had a side-spray system so I drove back and forth and sprayed the fire,” said Harris. “We got the main part of it beat down.”

A second truck owned by Harris showed up, so they broke out the hoses and continued fighting the fire.

When fire crews arrived and took over battling the structure fire, Harris turned his attention to the grassland that was being threatened by the flames.

Harris said had the fire taken off in the grass, it could have turned into a major wildfire, noting the forest was only a few metres away.

This was not the first time Harris has faced flames.

“I'm an ex-firefighter,” he said. “I was a volunteer for two or three years in Lumby.”

He is also a registered firefighter with the BC Wildfire Service.

