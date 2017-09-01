Hotter, drier than normal

Photo: Darren Handschuh Summer in the North Okanagan was hotter and drier than normal.

Many residents may have already guessed, but summer in the North Okanagan was hotter and drier than normal.

According to Environment Canada, the average temperature for August was C21.4 degrees. Normal is C18.8.

There was also a meagre 1.0 mm or precipitation in August, making it the second driest since records started being kept in 1900.

Normal rainfall in August is 42.3 mm.

July proved to be the driest ever with no measurable rainfall recorded. Normally, July receives 45.6 mm of the wet stuff.

The temperature in July was not a record breaker, but it was hotter than usual with an average of C22.4, up from the norm of C19.1.

Alyssa Charbonneau, Environment Canada meteorologist, said the hot and dry trend is expected to continue into September.

Charbonneau said a A high-pressure ridge building Sunday and Monday will keep emperatures in the low 30s with no rain in sight.

The ridge is supposed to break down toward the end of next week, but there is no prediction as to what that means for the region.