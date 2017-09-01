42177

Vernon  

Work on 27th Street begins

- | Story: 205603

The City of Vernon is resuming work along 27 Street between 39 and 43 avenues.

“Crews will be finishing base failures and raising manholes in preparation for paving. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of September,” said Tanya Laing Gahr, with the city.

“Every reasonable effort will be made to minimize the disruption to traffic, though motorists should be prepared for minor delays. Traffic may be reduced to single lane in both directions. Please be patient, slow down and be respectful to flaggers working along work routes.”

