Photo: Contributed

Emergency crews are at the scene of a structure fire in Lumby.

Castanet has been told two trailers are in flames at the Trinity Valley trailer park on Mabel Lake Road.

The Lumby Fire department is on scene and crews from Lavington and BX/Swan Lake are reportedly heading to the area as well.

Castanet will have more information as soon as it becomes available.

Send your pictures and information to [email protected].