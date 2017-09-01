IPE: Lucy takes the stage

Photo: Kate Bouey
Mom watches over Lucy, the newest calf at the IPE.
Click here to view gallery
Photo: Kate Bouey Photo: Kate Bouey Photo: Kate Bouey Photo: Kate Bouey Photo: Kate Bouey Photo: Kate Bouey Photo: Kate Bouey Photo: Kate Bouey
Lucy may be a big baby but she is one of the stars of this year's Interior Provincial Exhibition.
The black and white calf was born before spectators on Wednesday night and weighs in at 75 pounds.
The calf and her mom are on show just outside the barns on the fairground.
The smoky haze in the North Okanagan didn't stop people going to the fair Thursday to take in the rides, watch the judging and chow down on the food.
Check out our gallery to find out what we saw.