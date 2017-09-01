Vernon  

IPE: Lucy takes the stage

The black and white calf was born before spectators on Wednesday night and weighs in at 75 pounds. 

The calf and her mom are on show just outside the barns on the fairground. 

The smoky haze in the North Okanagan didn't stop people going to the fair Thursday to take in the rides, watch the judging and chow down on the food. 

Check out our gallery to find out what we saw.

