42177
39499

Vernon  

Have a cookie and a smile

- | Story: 205563

Smile cookies are back.

The cookies will soon be available for a limited time to help raise funds for Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation. 

The Tim Hortons chocolate chunk treats decorated with smiles will be available from Sept. 8-17 at locations in Vernon and Armstrong.

All proceeds from the sale of Smile Cookies, which sell for $1 each, will support pediatric care at Vernon Jubilee Hospital. 

“Every year, we look forward to the Smile Cookie campaign to help our local kids,” said Sue Beaudry, director of development for VJH Foundation.

“The generosity of Tim Hortons and our community members who buy the cookies help ensure health care needs for our youth are met.” 

Last year, local Tim Hortons raised $36,866 through cookie sales and a matching donation from owners Dan and Jamie Currie.

Since 2003, local Smile Cookies have raised $282,387, providing vital equipment for the 6th and 7th floors of Polson Tower and the Women’s & Children’s Health Services Department at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

40561
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3168780
2202 Enderby Mabel-Lake Road
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$89,000
more details
39874


Send us your News Tips!


44177


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Sprinkles
Sprinkles Vernon SPCA >


44187


Moments before disaster struck, these pics were taken

Galleries
The situation drastically changed right after these pictures were taken.
Moments before disaster struck, these pics were taken (2)
Galleries
Baseball announcing won’t get better than this in 2017
Must Watch
Between plays, the camera operator trained their focus on this...
Police visit R. Kelly’s home amid sex cult allegations – report
Music
The parents of the woman at the center of R. Kelly's sex cult...
Guy tries throwing anchor off boat, ends up throwing himself overboard
Must Watch
His friend, who asked the poor guy to throw the anchor, can...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
42501