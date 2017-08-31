Have a cookie and a smile

Photo: File photo Smile Cookies will soon be available for a limited time to help raise funds for Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation.

Smile cookies are back.

The cookies will soon be available for a limited time to help raise funds for Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation.

The Tim Hortons chocolate chunk treats decorated with smiles will be available from Sept. 8-17 at locations in Vernon and Armstrong.

All proceeds from the sale of Smile Cookies, which sell for $1 each, will support pediatric care at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

“Every year, we look forward to the Smile Cookie campaign to help our local kids,” said Sue Beaudry, director of development for VJH Foundation.

“The generosity of Tim Hortons and our community members who buy the cookies help ensure health care needs for our youth are met.”

Last year, local Tim Hortons raised $36,866 through cookie sales and a matching donation from owners Dan and Jamie Currie.

Since 2003, local Smile Cookies have raised $282,387, providing vital equipment for the 6th and 7th floors of Polson Tower and the Women’s & Children’s Health Services Department at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.