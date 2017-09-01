44110

Vernon  

IPE: Mmm, mmm good

The Interior Provincial Exhibition is known for its agricultural focus.

It has cows, horses, pigs and all manner of farm animal, but there is a lot more to take in at the fair.

There is, of course, the midway that features numerous rides. There are rows upon rows of vendors, and for those needing a break and a bite to eat, there's the food court.

Greek, Western, Thai, Ukrainian and more offer a taste of goodness from the four corners of the earth.

People can sit back and grab a meal while listening to live entertainment on the Dodge Ram stage.

The Armstrong fair runs through Sunday.

