Air quality 7, not good

Photo: Castanet Cam Castanet camera at Davison Orchards shows smoke lying over Vernon.

Air quality in the North Okanagan was a seven (7) at 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon and that was not a good number.

The smell of burning was quite strong during the afternoon as Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement.

Environment Canada's website says seven-to-ten on its air quality index is high risk, especially for those with underlying health problems.

The at-risk population is asked to:

Reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors.

Children and the elderly should also take it easy.

Thankfully, the number is expected to fall to a three, or low risk, later on Thursday.