43006
44863

Vernon  

Air quality 7, not good

- | Story: 205554

Air quality in the North Okanagan was a seven (7) at 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon and that was not a good number.

The smell of burning was quite strong during the afternoon as Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement.

Environment Canada's website says seven-to-ten on its air quality index is high risk, especially for those with underlying health problems. 

The at-risk population is asked to:

  • Reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors.
  • Children and the elderly should also take it easy.

Thankfully, the number is expected to fall to a three, or low risk, later on Thursday.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

42311
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3105013
855 Kiniski Road
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$499,999
more details
44318


Send us your News Tips!


44177


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Sprinkles
Sprinkles Vernon SPCA >


42052


Moments before disaster struck, these pics were taken

Galleries
The situation drastically changed right after these pictures were taken.
Moments before disaster struck, these pics were taken (2)
Galleries
Baseball announcing won’t get better than this in 2017
Must Watch
Between plays, the camera operator trained their focus on this...
Police visit R. Kelly’s home amid sex cult allegations – report
Music
The parents of the woman at the center of R. Kelly's sex cult...
Guy tries throwing anchor off boat, ends up throwing himself overboard
Must Watch
His friend, who asked the poor guy to throw the anchor, can...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41629
39499