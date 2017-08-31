43006
Vernon  

Numerous needles in park

Story: 205549

Samantha Sewell was shocked to find not one, but several used hypodermic needles in a Vernon park.

Sewell was in Justice Park across from the courthouse earlier this week when she spotted several discarded needles littering the ground.

“I'm not sure how many there are, definitely three of four,” said Sewell. “There are also many – I counted at least 16 - blue syringes with no needles on the ground.”

Sewell took to a community Facebook page to warn people of what she found and to keep a close eye on their children if they go to the downtown green space.

