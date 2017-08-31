June great, July not so much

Photo: Tourism Vernon Tourists found other things to do in the Vernon area in June as flooding closed boat launches.

Tourism Vernon is reporting a record month for visitors in June despite serious flooding on Okanagan and Kalamalka lakes that closed boat launches and some beaches.

“Visitors still came and stayed at Vernon hotels and motels, which produced our highest monthly revenues for 2017,” said Angeline Chew, tourism manager.

Chew said the City of Vernon earned $88,915.85 from a two per cent hotel room tax, approximately 25 per cent more than June 2016.

Chew said that means just over $4.4 million was spent on hotels in the area, with an estimated economic impact of $17.78 million for Vernon businesses.

“June’s performance was very strong during adverse conditions in Vernon with high water levels and flooding which led to limited lake access, reduced beach space and no power boats on the three lakes – Swan, Okanagan and Kalamalka,” Chew said.

Tourists opted for other activities on the lakes, including kayaking and paddleboarding, Chew said.

While the numbers are not yet available, the tourism manager has some concern about tourist numbers in July and August when smoke started to affect the North Okanagan.

“July did see some cancellations as smoke started to come into the region in the second half of the month however that was partly offset by some walk-in visitors.”

September is shaping up to be a very busy month for tourists, including the Labour Day weekend with hotels and motels at 80 per cent occupancy.

Chew said people are flocking to the area for Armstrong's Interior Provincial Exhibition, the Kalamalka Lake Classic and the apple festival at Davison Orchards.

Later this month, athletes attending the 55+ BC Games in Vernon will be filling the hotels, said Chew.