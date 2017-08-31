BX fire probe continues

Photo: Terry Fick Smoke was visible from a wildfire that started off Dixon Dam Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators from the Ministry of Natural Resources have joined the RCMP and BC Forest Service in the probe of a small wildfire that sparked in Vernon's BX neighbourhood on Tuesday. It is believed to be human caused.

Firefighters jumped on the fire that broke out in a forested area on the 6700 block of Dixon Dam Road, helped by a local man who had driven his tractor through gates and used a water tank to douse the flames.

Members of the BX/Swan Lake fire department were also back at the scene Thursday in a second day of looking for and mopping up smoking embers in the undergrowth, said Deputy Fire Chief Steve Hidasi.

Hidasi said two officers from the natural resources ministry had been assigned to the case as investigators looked for a cause.

“At times, fire will consume the causal factor for an interface fire but many times it does not,” Hidasi explained. “Many times, when it is human caused, we can uncover whether it was intentional or accidental.”