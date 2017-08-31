IPE: 17,051 on day one

Photo: Jon Manchester File photo of some fun at the IPE.

A total of 17,051 people attended the first day of the Armstrong Interprovincial Exhibition Wednesday as the Midway opened for rides and the barns were available for animal lovers.

"It's on par," said IPE manager Yvonne Paulson. "We're down about 1,200 compared to last year."

Aside from fun and games, there was drama in the barns last night in full view of spectators as a large milk cow gave birth to a calf, called Lucy. The weight of the new female is not known.