Teacher caught by Harvey

At times, it has been terrifying for Melissa Overend, a teacher from Vernon Christian School, caught up in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas.

Overend, who was visiting her hometown for her sister's wedding, was due back in Vernon last Sunday, but had her flight cancelled three times.

In a post on the school's Facebook page, Overend said her experience during the huge storm was unexpected “and at times incredibly frightening."

At least 23 people have died due to the storm which dumped a record-breaking, four-foot deluge of rain and caused widespread devastation in the huge Texan city.

“Despite being overwhelmed by the destruction of many, many Houstonian homes, and the impact this trauma will have on Houstonian lives in the months to come, I see God’s arms lovingly holding these people close and placing his workers throughout the city to help them,” Overend wrote. “Seeing lives being saved, people helping people, rescues by good Samaritans, the coast guard and fire and rescue, the police and other city workers alike in action, I’m glad to be here: to be alive and well with my Texan family. “

Overend said her sister, Amber, created her own little control centre with a Facebook account and her phone, arranging rescue boats for the stranded to reach dry shelter.

“Thankfully, all is well with my family,” Overend said.

