Vernon  

Gala with snakes & raptors

Allan Brooks Nature Centre’s Wine and Wild Things Gala returns September 23.

The glittering evening takes place at Sparkling Hill Resort and is a rare occasion for nature lovers to get up close and personal with some incredible creatures.

The centre says friends will be able to enjoy a spectacular evening meal and local wines and, if they wish, allow a boa constrictor to slither along their shoulders. 

"This 16th annual gala is all in support of Allan Brooks Nature Centre, keeping nature in our future," said Vicki Proulx, the centre's spokesperson.

Among the wild things on hand will be the raptors, allowing guests to get up close and personal with the majestic birds. Stuart Brown of The Bug Guys will also be present, along with his impressive reptile collection.

Proulx said: “The best part of Wine and Wild Things is it’s truly a social night. You’re not stuck sitting at a table with the same people you see everyday at work, you’re free to mingle, sample the food and the wines, experience the different animals and enjoy the entertainment.”

"This is an important fundraiser for the nature centre with proceeds supporting the delivery of our youth and family-focused nature educational programming," said Aaron Deans, the centre's executive director. "We also are aiming to raise awareness and value of the Allan Brooks endowment fund with the Community Foundation for longer-term funding support."

Sponsored by Kal Tire, tickets for the gala can be obtained through Ticketseller.ca or www.abnc.ca.

The evening will also include a live and silent auction.

