IPE: Bye bye Budweiser

Jared Brown of the Armstrong 4H Club is about to say goodbye to his buddy, Budweiser.

The teenager has been showing Budweiser at the Interior Provincial Exhibition but, on Friday, the white and black wooly lamb will be auctioned off and then head to the slaughterhouse.

While Budweiser is only a youngster, the animal weighs 116 lbs, well over the 90 lb lower limit necessary to go to auction.

Brown is sanguine about losing his lamb.

“It's a little easier since I've been in it a while and I'm a little older too,” said Brown, who is in his fifth year at the annual show. “It would be harder on the younger kids I imagine but it's a little hard sometimes for me too. The reality of it is is that is how the world works, animals get slaughtered.”

The fate of his pet has not put Brown off of eating meat although he admitted to having never tried lamb.

Dozens of kids were in the barns with their animals as the IPE celebrates 'Field to Plate Come Celebrate 150' this year.

The IPE barns were also packed with people viewing livestock on Wednesday, including tiny goats and pigs.

Outside the barns, the Midway was in full swing with children and parents on the rides or taking a chance on the games.