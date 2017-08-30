The emergency is over

Photo: Contributed Vernon Emergency Social Services (ESS) reception centre is being demobilized.

The Vernon Emergency Social Services (ESS) reception centre has been demobilized.

The ESS, located in the Dogwood Gym in the Vernon Recreation Centre, at the request of Emergency Management British Columbia.

The group lodging facilities at the Vernon Curling Rink and the Civic Arena have also been decommissioned.

Any further evacuee registrations or service extensions can be provided by appointment by calling the Vernon ESS Program to make an appointment at 250-540-4153, Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m.

“The City of Vernon would like to express its deep appreciation of the volunteers and organizations that stepped forward to offer support when the community welcomed evacuees from areas affected by wildfires,” said Tanya Laing Gahr, with the city. “We would also like to remind residents that the risk of wildfire is still extreme in this and other areas of the province. Please use caution and be responsible about using and disposing of flammable materials, including cigarette butts.”