Kids of Steel ready to go

The Kids of Steel Triathlon will be taking place along Lakeshore Road and Tronson Road on Sept. 10 from 7:45 a.m. to noon.

Tronson Road will be closed between Lakeshore Road to Okanagan Landing Road and Lakeshore Road will have single-lane alternating traffic.

The 5th annual Paradigm Naturopathic Kids Triathlon includes various races and distances for all ages.

"Anyone can do it, and it's really special for every kid who crosses the finish line, to walk away with the accomplishment of having completed the challenge,” said Laura Medcalf, volunteer race director. "Our local businesses who support, as well as the volunteer community, have come together year after year to host this low cost opportunity for entry level athletes, and that is truly something to be proud of.”

More information on the event can be found online.

