Vernon  

Work on washed out bridge

Story: 205401

Residents in the Armstrong-Spallumcheen area who've been wondering when a washed out bridge would be repaired finally have an answer.

Morgan Bridge on Heywood Armstrong Road suffered a washout in early May during heavy spring flooding. A gaping hole was left behind and the bridge was closed. The bridge sits just outside the Spallumcheen boundary.

“We have completed onsite soils testing and an assessment of the impacts from the moving stream bank and climate change on this bridge,” said an email from Chad Marsh of the transportation ministry. “The detailed design of the repairs and improvements to Morgan Bridge will be completed in August and work is expected to take place this fall.

“We appreciate the public’s patience as we ensure all the appropriate steps are taken to make Morgan bridge safe for the public and designed to better withstand potential future events.”
Residents have expressed frustration with the long delay in repairing the bridge.

