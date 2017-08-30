Let the fair begin

The biggest party of the year is underway.

The Interior Provincial Exhibition, also known as the Armstrong Fair, kicked off this morning for five days of fun and games.

Yvonne Paulson, IPE general manager, said up to 150,000 people are expected during the five-day run.

“We've got a fabulous week planned,” said Paulson Tuesday amid the flurry of last-minute preparations.

Along with Wednesday and Thursday being senior's day, the IPE will also be celebrating Canada's 150th on Thursday with a special event planned for 2 p.m. at the Canada pavilion.

And as always, at the heart of the IPE is agriculture.

“We are celebrating 150 years of agriculture here at the fair this year,” said Paulson. “All of the divisions are celebrating it.”

Along with dozens of vendors, there will be a food court featuring tasty treats from the four corners of the earth.

Chinese, Italian, Greek and Western are just a few of the countries people can sample.

And of course, the IPE just wouldn't be the same without the carnival rides.

Once again, West Coast Amusements has set up numerous rides, including a few new ones this year.

The rodeo is also back for another season. Start time this year is 7 p.m. and Paulson said the change was made to make the event more available to families.

Paulson said the rodeo runs all five days of the IPE and points accumulated go toward the Pro Rodeo Association finals will which be held on Sunday.

A full list of events and times can be found online.