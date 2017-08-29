45157
43667

Vernon  

Wildfire in Vernon's BX

- | Story: 205363

UPDATE: 7:24 p.m.

The interface fire near Dixon Dam Road is now in the mop up stage.

UPDATE: 5:39 p.m.

At least one fixed wing aircraft is to join the battle against a small wildfire burning off of the Dixon Dam Road, according to a spokesperson with the BC Wildfire Centre.

Two helicopters and three BC Forestry personnel are on the scene, said Jody Lucius, fire information officer.

There is no estimate of the fire's size at this time.

UPDATE: 5:14 p.m.

A small BC Forestry crew has arrived at the scene of a wildfire burning in underbrush on the 6700 block of Dixon Dam Road in the BX neighbourhood.

Two helicopters have been dumping water on the fire from overhead while fire crews, led by the BX/Swan Lake fire department, battle from the ground.

It appears firefighters are getting a handle on the wildfire.

Eyewitness Terri Fick says there is less smoke visible than an hour ago.

The fire is no longer candling in the trees and appears confined to undergrowth.

However, the blaze has worried some local people.

At least one woman living on Dixon Dam Road grabbed her kids and dog and left the area after seeing the smoke and hearing sirens.

The BX/Swan Lake fire department's structural protection unit is on the scene.

–with files from Darren Handschuh

UPDATE: 4:50 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service is sending two helicopters to help battle a wildfire burning in Vernon's BX neighbourhood, off of Dixon Dam Road.

Firefighters on the scene report flames laddering into the trees and undergrowth on fire.

Water is being pumped in to the forested area to help douse the flames.

ORIGINAL: 4:35 p.m.

Vernon Fire Rescue and BX/Swan Lake fire departments are en route to a wildfire burning in the Tillicum Road, Dixon Dam Road area in the BX neighbourhood.

The BC Forest Service has also been called in to help.

A large plume of smoke can been seen in the air.

Fire departments have received multiple calls from people describing trees candling.

Castanet will update when more information becomes available.
