BX wildfire suspicious

UPDATE: 8:53 p.m.

BX/Swan Lake Fire Department Chief Bill Wacey is crediting a resident on Dixon Dam Road with averting what could have been a major fire.

A wildfire broke out in the woods along the 6700 block of the rural road Tuesday afternoon, sending fire crews scrambling.

But when they got there, Wacey said a neighbour was already pouring water onto the flames.

“The reason why we lucked out is the neighbour across the street saw it so he drove up and he has a water tank on his tractor,” said Wacey.

“He drove through the gates, actually tearing the gates off the hinges, and he started actioning the fire.

He drove his tractor up through the brush. He got as close as he could to the fire. He had a fire hose and he managed to keep it knocked down. It could have been a whole lot worse. He absolutely saved the day.”

Fire crews arrived within minutes of the initial call and also tackled the flames, keeping the fire to less than an acre.

“The guys did an awesome job as usual,” he said, adding about a dozen trees had candled by the time crews got the upper hand.

Wacey said the fire is being considered suspicious.

Investigators from the BC Wildfire Service and the RCMP are investigating.

“It's in area that is always a dangerous place for fire starts,” said Wacey, adding fires have been set in that area before.

UPDATE: 7:24 p.m.

The interface fire near Dixon Dam Road is now in the mop up stage.

UPDATE: 5:39 p.m.

At least one fixed wing aircraft is to join the battle against a small wildfire burning off of the Dixon Dam Road, according to a spokesperson with the BC Wildfire Centre.

Two helicopters and three BC Forestry personnel are on the scene, said Jody Lucius, fire information officer.

There is no estimate of the fire's size at this time.

UPDATE: 5:14 p.m.

A small BC Forestry crew has arrived at the scene of a wildfire burning in underbrush on the 6700 block of Dixon Dam Road in the BX neighbourhood.

Two helicopters have been dumping water on the fire from overhead while fire crews, led by the BX/Swan Lake fire department, battle from the ground.

It appears firefighters are getting a handle on the wildfire.

Eyewitness Terri Fick says there is less smoke visible than an hour ago.

The fire is no longer candling in the trees and appears confined to undergrowth.

However, the blaze has worried some local people.

At least one woman living on Dixon Dam Road grabbed her kids and dog and left the area after seeing the smoke and hearing sirens.

The BX/Swan Lake fire department's structural protection unit is on the scene.

UPDATE: 4:50 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service is sending two helicopters to help battle a wildfire burning in Vernon's BX neighbourhood, off of Dixon Dam Road.

Firefighters on the scene report flames laddering into the trees and undergrowth on fire.

Water is being pumped in to the forested area to help douse the flames.

ORIGINAL: 4:35 p.m.

Vernon Fire Rescue and BX/Swan Lake fire departments are en route to a wildfire burning in the Tillicum Road, Dixon Dam Road area in the BX neighbourhood.

The BC Forest Service has also been called in to help.

A large plume of smoke can been seen in the air.

Fire departments have received multiple calls from people describing trees candling.

Castanet will update when more information becomes available.