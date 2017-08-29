45157

Vernon  

Robber at yogurt store

- | Story: 205360

Vernon RCMP are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who was caught on video allegedly robbing a fast food outlet.

On Aug.13th at 5:41 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Peachwave Frozen Yogurt Store on 27th Street.

While no weapon was revealed during the robbery, the man would not show his left hand leaving the clerks to believe he had a weapon. Police say they were on scene within minutes but did not locate the suspect.

A suspect caught on camera shows a Caucasian male who appears to be in his late thirties.

He was wearing a two-toned, grey and black jacket with a bright yellow zipper and jacket liner, grey sweat pants and white and black runners. He also wearing dark glasses and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information that could identify or help police find the suspect is asked to call the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

45371
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3178105
3433 Old Okanagan Highway
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$349,900
more details
43744


Send us your News Tips!


42052


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Cupcake
Cupcake Vernon SPCA >


37399


The best reactions to the Game of Thrones season finale

Galleries
MASSIVE SPOILER ALERT! When Jaime and Cersei Lannister were caught mid-coitus by young Bran Stark way back in season one of Game...
The best reactions to the Game of Thrones season finale (2)
Galleries
And now we get to wait a good year or so for the final six (6!!)...
Semi truck driver doesn’t realize trailer is raised, crashes smack into freeway sign
Must Watch
The footage that was captured is almost too scary to watch.
Will Smith has ‘got the bug’ for performing again after comeback gig
Music
Will Smith has "got the bug" for performing again after...
Man learns how to throw playing cards like a ninja
Must Watch
Sometimes Mike Boyd learns to do quirky things really, really...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
43631
39499