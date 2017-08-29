Robber at yogurt store

Photo: RCMP RCMP are looking for a suspect in connection with an alleged robbery at a yogurt store.

Vernon RCMP are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who was caught on video allegedly robbing a fast food outlet.

On Aug.13th at 5:41 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Peachwave Frozen Yogurt Store on 27th Street.

While no weapon was revealed during the robbery, the man would not show his left hand leaving the clerks to believe he had a weapon. Police say they were on scene within minutes but did not locate the suspect.

A suspect caught on camera shows a Caucasian male who appears to be in his late thirties.

He was wearing a two-toned, grey and black jacket with a bright yellow zipper and jacket liner, grey sweat pants and white and black runners. He also wearing dark glasses and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information that could identify or help police find the suspect is asked to call the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.