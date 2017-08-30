Hotels full for 55+ Games

42177
Vernon area hotels will be packed with athletes attending the 2017 55+ BC Games next month and people are looking elsewhere for a place to stay, according to a games official.

“They are pretty much at capacity,” said Ruth Hoyte, with the special events directorate for the games. “People are looking for rooms in Lake Country, Enderby and Armstrong.”

More than 3,600 athletes have signed up for the games which will take place in the Vernon area Sept. 12-16.

“There is a buzz around the games and quite a lot of excitement in the province being built,” Hoyte said of the big event which is only weeks away.

Wee Yee, president of the 2017 games, recently issued a call for more volunteers.

About 1,200 volunteers are needed, including those who will act as hosts, giving out information, first aiders with current level 1 certification, drivers with a clean driver’s abstract as well as some drivers holding class 4 licenses and people with a little muscle to move athletic equipment at events. People interested in volunteering can apply online.

Meanwhile, a special treat is being planned for athletes and officials alike during the games.

A 'Taste of the Okanagan Artisan Market' will be held in the downtown on 30 Avenue, Thursday, Sept. 14 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

“This is a one of a kind event. We'll have entertainment, light music. Those taking part include wineries, a cidery, Sparkling Hills, Planet Bee and Davison Orchards. A lot of merchants are participating.

“It is an opportunity to showcase our town. We do a fantastic job of that and people will want to come back.”

