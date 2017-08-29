Coldstream flood review

43006
The District of Coldstream is about to ask residents how they feel flooding issues were handled this past spring as the rising waters of Kalamalka Lake caused issues for some households, including those around the Kalavista Lagoon.

Coldstream officials activated the Emergency Operation Centre to Level 1 monitoring in late May and residents were asked to take measures to protect their private property.

Mayor Jim Garlick said the district is now asking for the public for feedback.

“We'd like to know if there are things we can improve on,” said Garlick.

Only written submissions will be accepted, either online through the district's website or by dropping off a written version at the district hall.

“We were caught a little off guard to begin with, the extent and how long it lasted,” Garlick admitted. “We need to consider how to better educate people as well.”

The mayor said Coldstream may “do more things in house” in future to ensure residents get the correct information, rather than rely on the North Okanagan Regional District.

He said people needed to know how to apply for flood assistance and perhaps even how to fill sandbags.

“We are hoping to find things we might have missed and things we know we can't do and have to look to the province for them.”

Coldstream closed all of its boat launches and had sand and sandbags at various locations for residents needing to protect their property.

Rotary Pier at Kal Beach was also closed after suffering damage from the flooding.

