Polson Park feels safer following last week's cleanup at a homeless encampment by the boardwalk.

Parents, grandparents and teenagers who were in Vernon's downtown park on Tuesday expressed relief at the cleanup, with a number saying there were also fewer homeless in the park during the day too.

“There are less druggies and stuff,” said one teen sitting on a bench with a friend.

One man said he felt “a little bit” safer but still would not allow his sons in the park without adult supervision.

“It's better now though, for sure,” he added.

A woman walking her granddaughter said she noticed more children playing in the park Tuesday and said it was the first time she had visited in weeks.

“It's too close for comfort when there are unpredictables so close to children who are so vulnerable,” she said. “The difference I noticed is there are definitely kids there today.”

While campers are allowed to put up their tents at 9 p.m. if there are no beds available elsewhere, the city's bylaw officers are enforcing a new rule and ensuring the tents and belongings are taken away by 9 a.m. each day.

Things that were left behind were removed from the park in a massive, three-day cleanup along the boardwalk last week.

“About three weeks ago me and a girlfiend walked our babies along the boardwalk at about 11:30, late morning, and there were still a lot of tents there,” said another woman in the park. “We found a needle.”

When asked about the cleanup and the new bylaw, she said: “That is a relief because it was pretty dirty when we were there three weeks ago. As I said, there were empty syringes on the ground.”

“Me and my family would drive through (the park) and you'd see homeless person after homeless person,” said a teenage girl. “Then down at the wishing well they were always doing drugs and there were needles down there and at the bathroom and now there is nothing.”

Meanwhile, City of Vernon spokesperson Tanya Laing Gahr confirmed that bylaw officers saw little overnight shelter activity along the boardwalk trail over the weekend.

“Several warning tickets were issued last week and officers will continue with progressive enforcement,” said Laing Gahr.

Unfortunately, the problem is moving elsewhere.

“Some campers are moving to private property, which the city can't control unless the owners report them as trespassers.”