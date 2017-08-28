Zero burning reminder

43006
Vernon Fire Rescue crews were quick to respond to reports of a fire in Okanagan Landing Monday afternoon.

A crew stationed at the Okanagan Landing fire hall was first to arrive on scene where they found an elderly man burning slash in his backyard.

"The elderly gentleman didn't realize he wasn't allowed to burn," said fire captain Brent Bond, who added that the white plume of smoke was clearly visible. 

Bond said the city's bylaw department was called and officials will decide whether or not to ticket the resident.

Meanwhile, Bond is reminding people "there is zero burning allowed right now."

Such is the concern over fire, full-time fire crews are currently staffing Okanagan Landing and Predator Ridge fire halls.

"Staffing that second hall increased initial response time by a number of minutes, two or three minutes," Bond said.

