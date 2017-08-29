43006
39499

Vernon  

ParticipACTION in Vernon

- | Story: 205272

Canada's ParticipACTION team will be in Vernon next month, challenging local residents to complete as many physical activities from the Play List as possible.

The Vernon stop on Sept. 9 is one of many on the team's cross-Canada tour to celebrate the nation's 150th birthday.

The team will be at Polson Park during the Walk for ALS; the largest, volunteer-led fundraiser for ALS across the country.

The day’s events begin at 10 a.m. and registration will be open until 1 p.m.

The ParticipACTION team is encouraging people to take part in the walk and raise funds for ALS research.

As well, they will have feature activities, including walking and horse shoes.

Canadians can go online to find out more about ParticipACTION, to sign up and win some prizes.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3183053
30, 680 Old Meadows Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$448,000
more details
40966


Send us your News Tips!


41730


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Cupcake
Cupcake Vernon SPCA >


42722


This brilliant lock is basically unpickable

Must Watch
Bosnian Bill is YouTube’s master lock picker, so it’s always fun when he encounters a lock that he simply can’t...
Daily Dose – August 29, 2017
Daily Dose
Our coolest Daily Dose yet is here!
Daily Dose – August 29, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Get jacked for page 2!
JAY-Z stresses importance of mental health awareness
Music
JAY-Z has urged fans to tackle mental health issues head-on...
Monday Sports Gifs – August 28, 2017
Galleries
We’ve gathered the classiest sports gifs for your viewing...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41629