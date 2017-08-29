ParticipACTION in Vernon

Photo: Facebook ParticipACTION team will be in Vernon during the ALS Walk on Sept. 9.

Canada's ParticipACTION team will be in Vernon next month, challenging local residents to complete as many physical activities from the Play List as possible.

The Vernon stop on Sept. 9 is one of many on the team's cross-Canada tour to celebrate the nation's 150th birthday.

The team will be at Polson Park during the Walk for ALS; the largest, volunteer-led fundraiser for ALS across the country.

The day’s events begin at 10 a.m. and registration will be open until 1 p.m.

The ParticipACTION team is encouraging people to take part in the walk and raise funds for ALS research.

As well, they will have feature activities, including walking and horse shoes.

Canadians can go online to find out more about ParticipACTION, to sign up and win some prizes.