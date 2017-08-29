43006
45378

Vernon  

Four days for trial

- | Story: 205271

A Vernon man faces a four-day trial in BC Supreme Court next month on charges of possession of child pornography and making or publishing child pornography.

William Munton, 56, was charged last year. His trial is expected to begin Sept. 25.

The charges against Munton were laid over a year ago, while RCMP were involved in a separate investigation.

Munton also faces a second trial in supreme court on 19 counts of arson, although no date has yet been set.

Between May and November of 2014, the Vernon area was hit by a number of fires that targeting dumpsters, vehicles, boats and structures.

One of the charges against Munton is in connection with a large blaze at Kin Race Track that burned down the grandstand on July 9, 2014.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

45371
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3183053
30, 680 Old Meadows Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$448,000
more details


Send us your News Tips!


41730


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Cupcake
Cupcake Vernon SPCA >


44177


This brilliant lock is basically unpickable

Must Watch
Bosnian Bill is YouTube’s master lock picker, so it’s always fun when he encounters a lock that he simply can’t...
Daily Dose – August 29, 2017
Daily Dose
Our coolest Daily Dose yet is here!
Daily Dose – August 29, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Get jacked for page 2!
JAY-Z stresses importance of mental health awareness
Music
JAY-Z has urged fans to tackle mental health issues head-on...
Monday Sports Gifs – August 28, 2017
Galleries
We’ve gathered the classiest sports gifs for your viewing...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40444