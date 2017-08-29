Four days for trial

Photo: Paul Cousins File photo of fire at Kin Race Track grandstand in 2014.

A Vernon man faces a four-day trial in BC Supreme Court next month on charges of possession of child pornography and making or publishing child pornography.

William Munton, 56, was charged last year. His trial is expected to begin Sept. 25.

The charges against Munton were laid over a year ago, while RCMP were involved in a separate investigation.

Munton also faces a second trial in supreme court on 19 counts of arson, although no date has yet been set.

Between May and November of 2014, the Vernon area was hit by a number of fires that targeting dumpsters, vehicles, boats and structures.

One of the charges against Munton is in connection with a large blaze at Kin Race Track that burned down the grandstand on July 9, 2014.