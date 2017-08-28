More work on 30th

45157
UPDATE: 4:05 p.m.

The intersection of 30 Street and 29 Avenue will be closed Thursday, Aug. 31, until late Friday, Sept. 1, to complete a water main connection. Detours will be in effect for the area.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Construction on 30 Street in downtown Vernon will continue until late October.

A city press release said the work will concentrate on 30th, between 32 and 34 avenues beginning the week of Sept. 5.

The project is part of the city’s investment in Vernon’s infrastructure and includes road reconstruction, a new multi-use path, new street lights and replacement of water, storm and sanitary sewer.

The city says all businesses in the area will remain open and can be accessed. Detour routes will be modified as construction progresses. 

