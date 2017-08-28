Hill crosses Deca finish line

45157
Super athlete Shanda Hill of Vernon has completed the Deca Ultratriathlon Continuous – one of the toughest competitions in the world.

Hill, who was the second woman to complete this year's race in Buchs, Switzerland, finished 11.5 days ahead of the cutoff.

Hill, 35, was cheered as she crossed the line on Monday holding a Canadian flag overhead.

She was the eighth athlete out of 16 to finish and the first ever Canadian woman to complete the race.

"I'm grateful, humbled and in awe of the competitors and support teams here,” Hill said after the competition.

The punishing Deca is the equivalent of ten Ironman competitions, involving a 38 kilometre swim, an 1,800 km bike ride and a 422 km run.

Hill also sent out a big thank you to sponsors and supporters.

“Thank you RanchoVignola, Pro Hands massage, Ursuit and Kaiser, my friends and supporters. Thank you Canada and Vernon, British Columbia for your support. Today was amazing.” 

