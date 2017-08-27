Ultra athlete powers on

Photo: Gary Moore Shanda Hill continues her quest to finish the Deca triathlon.

After you have swum 38 kilometres and biked 1,800 km, a few dozen laps left to run obviously doesn't feel like much.

"I have about 79 laps left on the run and, when I finish, will be the sixth female ever to finish a continous Deca," said ultra athlete Shanda Hill early Sunday morning Swiss time.

Hill, is one of 16 people who are competing in the Deca Ultratriathlon Continuous in Buchs, Switzerland, a punishing race that is the equivalent of 10 Ironman triathlons. It began on Aug. 16.

Hill is in the midst of running 422 kilometres.

Determined to finish, Hill will be one of less than 100 people in history, man or woman, ever to successfully complete a Deca.

Hill, 35, raced the Quintuple Anvil last year in Virginia, a race half the distance of the Deca, and became the first Canadian female to take part, finishing in first place for woman and fifth overall.