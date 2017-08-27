42177
Vernon  

No injuries after crash

A driver is facing a possible impaired driving charge after a high velocity crash in Enderby early Sunday morning, according to North Okanagan RCMP.

Officers were called to Fenton Road at 2:35 a.m. where a vehicle had gone off the road.

The Enderby fire department also attended the scene.

Police say only the driver was involved in the accident, and there were no serious injuries as he refused an ambulance.

An investigation into the crash continues, police said.

