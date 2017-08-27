No injuries after crash

Photo: Contributed RCMP and Enderby firefighters attended a high velocity crash early Sunday morning.

A driver is facing a possible impaired driving charge after a high velocity crash in Enderby early Sunday morning, according to North Okanagan RCMP.

Officers were called to Fenton Road at 2:35 a.m. where a vehicle had gone off the road.

The Enderby fire department also attended the scene.

Police say only the driver was involved in the accident, and there were no serious injuries as he refused an ambulance.

An investigation into the crash continues, police said.