Vernon  

Stand up for Kal Lake

People are being invited to stand up and paddle for Kalamalka Lake on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Organizers of the 2017 Kalamalka Classic Standup Paddleboard Festival are ready for this year’s event with the goal of raising funds and awareness for the protection of Kalamalka Lake.

Hailed as the largest paddleboard festival in Canada, the ‘Kal Classic’ is expected to draw more than 200 paddlers of all ages and levels.

“When we developed the format for the Classic, it was to reach out to our community and provide a recreational competition with the emphasis on fun for everyone,” said Kevin O’Brien, event race director. “Our lake is arguably the best location to paddle in Canada and with that comes a responsibility to help protect our watery playground.”

The festival kicks off with the 8th annual Kalamalka Crossing where paddlers start their journey at the south end of Kalamalka and blaze a watery trail across the full length of the lake to Kal Beach for a shot at the King and Queen of Kalamalka titles.

Kids 13 and under get into the action with their own race dubbed the ‘Keiki Holo’ – a short course close around the Kal Beach area with the emphasis on fun and participation.

A new event will keep everyone on - and off - their feet on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Paddle Dragon SUP Showdown features teams of four together on a 22-foot long inflatable board going head to head with other teams.

The Festival is presented by Kalavida Surf Shop and The Rail Trail Café with support from Twin Fish Board Co, Original Joes Restaurant, Martens Brewing Co., Starboard SUP, Rip Curl, Vernon Toyota, and Werner Paddles

Proceeds from the event go to support the Society for the Protection of Kalamalka Lake to bolster their efforts in preserving the health of Vernon’s drinking water and create awareness for the many threats to water quality.

See full details and register at www.kalamalkaclassic.com.

