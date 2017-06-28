Cultures and art

41717
Multiculturalism and unique art were the focus of an event in downtown Vernon Tuesday evening.

Tracy Satin, director and curator of the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives, said the event was part of the Canada 150 celebrations and brought numerous cultural groups together.

Satin said part of the Canada 150 funding was used to refurbish the multicultural mural on the post office building that was painted by world-class artist Michelle Lougherey.

“Michelle spearheaded the public art installation that takes re-claimed buoys collected by the Ocean Legacy foundation and they have been turned into beautiful works of art,” said Satin.

On Saturday, Canada will celebrate 150 years as a nation.

