42277
43514

Vernon  

Tourism 'not bad'

- | Story: 200532

The serious flooding of Okanagan and Kalamalka lakes has not stopped tourists staying in Vernon, at least so far.

“We're not doing that bad,” said Angeline Chew, the City of Vernon's tourism manager, who has the numbers to back that up.

“We had a record March. For April, it was the second best we've had since 2010.”

The City of Vernon collects a two per cent tax on hotel rooms.

“Year to date we're behind 2.3 per cent (compared to the first four months of last year.) We're down about $15,945.”

Chew is not too worried, having been told by local hoteliers June numbers are up compared to last year.

“There are tourists here, we're just not seeing them at the lakes. Davison Orchards reports its visitor count is also up in June.”

However, the flooding didn't start until May when streams burst their banks. Then the lakes started to rise, damaging property and forcing communities to take flood-protection measures.

“It's too soon to write a report because we haven't had the good summer months. And remember, we were golfing here at the end of February last year. It's hard to compare these two years considering the weather challenges that we've had.”

Chew expects this coming September to be busy as well, as Vernon hosts the 2017 55+ BC Games.

“We're also working with hotels to ensure we're a value destination compared to Kelowna that has a higher price point. Remember, the lakes are still swimmable, there's a beach at Kal Lake, there are lots of places to go.”

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

41230
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >


39641


Real Estate
3097355
4391 First Avenue
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$476,000
more details
40928


Send us your News Tips!


41002


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Peaches
Peaches Vernon SPCA >


42631


Daily Dose- June 28, 2017

Daily Dose
If you need a good laugh this morning, this is the place to be.
Daily Dose- June 28, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Fear not, your daily dose is here!
Ed Sheeran working on secret experimental album
Music
Ed Sheeran has been working on a secret album for more than six...
Average Life Goals
Galleries
Dreaming big is easy, but real people strive to be average.
Average Life Goals (2)
Galleries
It’s all about perspective, right?  


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39820