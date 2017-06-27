43453

Vernon  

Manslaughter trial underway

The trial of a man accused of the manslaughter of an Armstrong woman continues in Vernon Supreme Court Wednesday.

Logan Scott, who moments before stood in the dock, walked out of of the courthouse Tuesday afternoon until the trial resumes tomorrow.

Scott is accused of manslaughter in the Nov. 27, 2013 death of Jillian McKinty who was found in her home at Wolfenden Terrace.

The mother of two was 27 when she died.

Scott was arrested nine months later.

A pathologist is the only person to have testified so far at the “trial proper,” according to Crown counsel Shirley Meldrum.

More medical testimony is expected.

Dr. Anny Sauvageau, former chief medical health officer of Alberta, was expected to take the stand in the morning.

The trial is expected to last until the end of the week and follows a lengthy voir dire hearing in April at which certain evidence was reviewed.

