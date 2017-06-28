Choppers to fly on July 1

Photo: coldstreamhelicopters.com Coldstream Helicopters will fly above Armstrong on July 1st.

Armstrong city council has voted 4-3 to allow chopper rides over the city on Canada Day, but not without some qualms.

The request to sell rides to the public on July 1, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., was made by Coldstream Helicopters.

Mayor Chris Pieper was one of those who voted against the paid flights, explaining about “the troubles in the past around IPE time with noise and congestion.”

“We'll see how it works out this time.”