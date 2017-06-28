43096
Vernon  

Choppers to fly on July 1

Armstrong city council has voted 4-3 to allow chopper rides over the city on Canada Day, but not without some qualms.

The request to sell rides to the public on July 1, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., was made by Coldstream Helicopters.

Mayor Chris Pieper was one of those who voted against the paid flights, explaining about “the troubles in the past around IPE time with noise and congestion.”

“We'll see how it works out this time.”

