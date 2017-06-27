More flooding complaints

Photo: Danielle Nolan Armstrong to work with province on Meighan Creek flooding concerns.

The City of Armstrong has had more letters of complaint about the serious flooding from Meighan Creek last month but the mayor said efforts are already underway to stop it from happening again.

“Currently, we are working with the provincial government to see what we can do,” said Mayor Chris Pieper on Tuesday.

Council received two letters on the flooding issue at this week's meeting – from resident Margreet DenOudsten and the secretary of the Poplar Grove strata complex, Dan Romaniuk.

“We have had a few letters and these are two more,” conceded Pieper.

The mayor said Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo is currently working to set up meetings with officials from the environment and forests, lands and resources ministries.

“It doesn't matter if it's the Liberals or the NDP/Greens in power. When it's all settled, I think the meetings will start happening.”

Water swept through some of the community's streets in early May after rain deluged the area.

Willowdale Drive took the worst flooding, according to the mayor.

“There was three feet of water in people's homes and in seniors' units. They had to strip and gut the whole thing,” said Pieper, referring to Pioneer Square where senior citizens were evacuated to buildings in Vernon.

Pieper believes the flooding event was weather-related and exacerbated by a lack of work on the creek itself.

“The quantity of water was above all expectations plus the creek itself has not been dredged for over 30 years. We need some kind of management plan so the environment can be maintained and residents' investments can be maintained.”