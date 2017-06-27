Irish arrive for Canada Day

Photo: Armstrong/Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce Len Wood Middle School students take part in living flag.

Three special guests will join Canadians in Armstrong for Canada Day events.

They are members of Armstrong's sister city, Rathfriland, Northern Ireland.

Everyone in the community is invited to join them for the Red & White Supper at Memorial Park on July 1 at 6 p.m.

“Dress in red and/or white, bring your dinner, some fun table decor and join us,” said Patti Noonan, executive director of the Armstrong/Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce.

Tables of eight will be set up and ‘Turtle Valley’ and ‘The Junk Yard Dawgs’ will provide live music until 10 p.m.

Prizes are on offer for Canada150 table decor.

To reserve a table, call or email the A/S Chamber of Commerce .

There is a $20 table reservation fee which will be returned when you arrive to set up.

Last October, a 40-strong delegation from Armstrong visited Rathfriland, an Irish hill town.

The two communities are linked by Catherine Schubert, the first European woman to enter B.C. overland from eastern Canada in 1862. Schubert was born in Rathfriland and crossed the Atlantic at the age of 16.

She moved to Armstrong in 1892.

