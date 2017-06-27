Biking catches on

Photo: City of Vernon Jesse Van Den Brandand and fellow students at Harwood Elementary School celebrated Bike to School and Work Week.

Pedal power won the week.

The City of Vernon reports 2017's Bike to Work and School Week (May 28 to June 3) saw a 24 per cent increase in cyclists.

A total of 1,265 cyclists participated in the week-long event, 411 of whom were new to biking The 139 teams cycled a total of 17,168 kilometres, which the city says was the equivalent 3,724 kilograms of greenhouse gasses (GHGs) saved.

According to city figures:

just over 40 per cent of participants were elementary and high school students

members of the community donated over $10,000 in prizes, food and in kind donations

a record number of teams took part in the event

“Six elementary schools participated this year: Ellison Elementary, Harwood Elementary, Alexis Park Elementary, Beairsto Elementary and Kidston Elementary,” said Jill Williamson, the city's Bike to Work Week coordinator. “Each school hosted teams or celebration stations for their students and community members. Mission Hill Elementary held a bike rodeo to introduce young riders to safety rules and cycling techniques.”

The top local riders were:

Family team: the Martens – five riders who cycled 1,205.2 km, saving 261.30 kilograms in GHGs.

Community team: The Newbees, consisting of 11 riders who cycled 1,022.35 km, saving 221.68 kg in GHGs.

Business team: Kal Tire with 47 riders who cycled 1,882.11 km, saving 407.80 kilograms in GHGs.

Small Business team: Westwood Wheelers, with eight riders cycling 305.99 km, and saved 66.31 kilograms in GHGs.

Individual rider: Murray Wood, who cycled 495 km and saved over 100 kilograms in GHGs.

“There were several events during the week,” said Williamson. “Approximately 80 people joined Mayor Mund for a bike ride at the Sunday kick-off event at Polson Park on May 28. Bike skills training, local food trucks and e-bike demos courtesy of Olympia Cycle were included in the event."

A midweek celebration station hosted by Sun Country Cycle attracted 88 riders for breakfast and coffee.

Provincially, over 44,000 riders participated, cycling a total of 1,109,340 km and saving 240,582 kilograms in GHGs.