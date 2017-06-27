Mental health's record ride

Photo: CMHA Liam's Lunar Monkeys raise awareness and funds for mental health.

It was a record-breaking ride for Vernon cyclists last weekend in support of mental health as they more than doubled their target.

A total of 191 riders raised $45,561.75 for local community mental health programs as they took part in the annual Ride Don't Hide event on behalf of the Canadian Mental Health Association.

This year's cash takes the total amount of funds raised for mental health in the community through the event to over $120,000 in the past 5 years.

Across the country 6,700 mental health supporters took part in Ride Don’t Hide last Sunday, raising over $1.5 million for mental health programs and services.

Locally, Vernon’s top fundraising team placed fourth in all of Canada. Liam’s Lunar Monkeys raised over $19,000 in memory of Liam Hack.

The teenager died by suicide last year, and his family and friends came together to not only raise funds but awareness about youth mental health and suicide in our community.

“The Ride Don’t Hide movement is all about coming out and riding to banish the stigma around mental illness,” said Todd Strilchuk, team captain of Liam’s Lunar Monkeys. “There is still a journey ahead of us, but days like this make me feel that the shadows are starting to dissipate.”

In any given year, one in five, or approximately seven million Canadians, experience a mental health problem or illness, but only one-third will seek help, according to the CMHA.