Vernon  

Mabel Lake water OK

A water quality advisory for customers on the Mabel Lake source has been rescinded by Interior Health and the North Okanagan Regional District.

Turbidity levels have returned to normal (less than 1 NTU) and water quality monitoring has shown the water supply has returned to a 'good' rating.

Regional district staff continue to monitor water quality.

In May, consumers of Mabel Lake water were put on a boil water notice. That was later downgraded to an advisory which was rescinded on Monday.

